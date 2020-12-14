      Weather Alert

Wisconsin Officials Warn Against Traditional Raw Meat Sandwiches

Dec 14, 2020 @ 3:02pm
ground beef on display

Ever heard of a ‘cannibal sandwich’?  Apparently it’s a tradition in Wisconsin – and local health officials are warning against it. Also called a ‘tiger meat’ sandwich, it consists of raw beef garnished with salt, pepper, and raw onions served on rye bread.

That might sound gross to you, but it’s a holiday tradition for hundreds of Midwesterners – enough that the Wisconsin Health Department issued a warning that eating raw meat can lead to salmonella, e. coli, or other bacteria-related illnesses. The USDA says ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.  Have you ever heard of a ‘cannibal sandwich’?   Would you try one?

