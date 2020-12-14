Wisconsin Officials Warn Against Traditional Raw Meat Sandwiches
Ever heard of a ‘cannibal sandwich’? Apparently it’s a tradition in Wisconsin – and local health officials are warning against it. Also called a ‘tiger meat’ sandwich, it consists of raw beef garnished with salt, pepper, and raw onions served on rye bread.
That might sound gross to you, but it’s a holiday tradition for hundreds of Midwesterners – enough that the Wisconsin Health Department issued a warning that eating raw meat can lead to salmonella, e. coli, or other bacteria-related illnesses. The USDA says ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Have you ever heard of a ‘cannibal sandwich’? Would you try one?