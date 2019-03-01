The town of Sun Prarie, Wisconsin is trying to stop childhood bullying by hitting the bullies’ parents in the wallet.
Officials are considering tickets for mom and dad if their kid was caught bullying.
The fines could range from $50 to $1000.
The potential city-wide bullying law would cover physical and digital abuse.
Would this force parents to deal with their misbehaving kids? How much should the first offense be?
Wisconsin Parents Could Be Fined If Kids Are Bullies
