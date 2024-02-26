With her latest chart record, Taylor Swift surpasses The Beatles

Another day, another chart record for Taylor Swift — and this one puts her ahead of The Beatles.

According to Billboard, Taylor now holds the record for most weeks spent in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Over all 16 of her top 10-charting albums, she’s spent a total 384 weeks in that upper region of the chart. In fact, she has three albums in the top 10 right now: 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Lover and Midnights.

Her 384 weeks passes The Beatles, who spent a total of 382 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. They’ve had 32 albums that have reached the top 10. The last time the legendary group was in that part of the chart was in 2022, when a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver was at #4.

Out of Taylor’s albums, Midnights is the one that has spent the most weeks in the top 10: 68 in all. 1989 is next with 60, followed by Fearless with 58, Lover with 54 and folklore with 30.

After Taylor and The Beatles, the other acts that have spent the most weeks in the top 10 are The Rolling Stones, with 309 weeks; Barbra Streisand with 277; and Drake and Mariah Carey, each with 233.

