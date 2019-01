(WHBC) – The peak wind gust at the Akron Canton Airport during the night Monday night was 43 miles per hour.

That was enough to take down tree limbs, producing power outages.

Those outages were scattered and widespread, so both AEP and Ohio Edison were not estimating when all the power might be restored.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, 500 AEP customers were out in Stark County; similar numbers for surrounding counties. 1200 Edison customers were in the dark in Summit County.