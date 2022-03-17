WNBA Star Brittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty in Moscow Court, Arrest Extended to May
WNBA star Brittney Griner pled not guilty on Thursday in a Russian court.
However, the court has said that the Phoenix Mercury center will be detained until at least May 19th.
Griner was charged for bringing drugs into Russia, which could see jail time of up to ten years in the country.
Griner reportedly has been sharing a cell with two other women and has spent much of her time reading.
Do you think Russia is using Brittney Griner as a political pawn? How long do you think she will be stuck in Russia?