Woman Buys Payless Store, Donates Shoes to Nebraska Flood Victims

A woman in Hays, Kansas decided that she would purchase a closing Payless store and donate all the shoes to Nebraska flood victims.

Sigma Alpha, the agriculture sorority at Fort Hays State, is sending the 204 pairs of shoes in a relief shipment.

Graduate Addy Tritt “wanted to help others because so many people have helped her in the past”.

Tritt was able to negotiate buying the remaining shoes for $100, a $6,000 retail value.

