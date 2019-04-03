Woman Buys Payless Store, Donates Shoes to Nebraska Flood Victims
A woman in Hays, Kansas decided that she would purchase a closing Payless store and donate all the shoes to Nebraska flood victims.
Sigma Alpha, the agriculture sorority at Fort Hays State, is sending the 204 pairs of shoes in a relief shipment.
Graduate Addy Tritt “wanted to help others because so many people have helped her in the past”.
Tritt was able to negotiate buying the remaining shoes for $100, a $6,000 retail value.
