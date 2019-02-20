Woman Charged In Connection With Teen’s Death

(WHBC) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly providing alcohol to a teenager who was killed when he jumped out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 77.

Rachelle E. Bruce is charged with endangering children, a 3rd degree felony.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the 27-year-old from Cleveland was driving the 17-year-old boy home from a party in Akron on October 8th.

Investigators say the boy became upset because he didn’t want to leave the party, and jumped out of the moving vehicle on I-77 in Coventry Township.

The teen was struck by several vehicles in the southbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation revealed that Bruce gave alcohol to the boy earlier in the evening at the party in Akron.