Woman Confronts Ex-Cop Charged in George Floyd Killing in Grocery Store
A woman in a Minnesota grocery store recognized one of the four officers accused in the death of George Floyd. She approached J. Alexander Kueng and asked him his name to which he replied, oh yeah, that’s me. The woman proceeds to follow him throughout the store telling him he should not be out on bail and how can he feel comfortable walking around the grocery store. He responded, “I can understand that. I’m sorry you feel that way”. The video is posted on social media. It is two minutes in length. Knowing the public outrage over this case, was it smart for the former officer to go out to the grocery store?