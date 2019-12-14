Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Jackson Township woman is dead following a house fire that took place at her home on Friday morning. Jackson Township fire fighters responded to a residential structure fire call at 5461 Portage Street NW just after 8 AM. The blaze was contained within a half hour.
The home’s owner, Carol Brentzel, was transported to the hospital due to injuries she sustained in the fire. She died from those injuries about 12 hours later. Her husband, Richard Brentzel was treated for injuries as well but was released from the hospital on Friday.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.