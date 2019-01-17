Woman Facing Child Endangering, Drug Charges

(WHBC) – A woman was arrested after a welfare check revealed drug activity and children in danger, according to court documents.

The Alliance Police Department says officers located Candi Risden’s four-year-old child at a laundromat across the street from her residence on State Route 183 (North Union Avenue).

Police say the young child had crossed the busy road alone.

According to court documents, when officers located the child’s apartment at 259 1/2 North Union Avenue, Risden was found to be sleeping, and her one-month-old child was in the apartment crying.

Officers say methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was in plain sight on and around the bed.

The 38-year-old Risden is facing charges of aggravated possession of drugs and child endangering.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.