Woman Faked Cancer To Get Donations On GoFundMe

February 3, 2023 11:20AM EST
A 19-year-old college student, Madison Russo, was arrested for conning hundreds of donors out of more than $37,000 by claiming on TikTok to have pancreatic cancer. She started a GoFundme saying she was battling pancreatic cancer with a tumor “the size of a football that wrapped around her spine.”

Her story started to fall apart when medical professionals took noticed of some posts where she showed improper placement of medical equipment on her body in the pictures and videos she posted. 

