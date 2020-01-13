Woman Fatally Stabbed Outside of Group Home in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities in Jackson Township are investigating a fatal stabbing incident that took place outside a group home late last night.
Police say 51 year old Lisa Isom was fatally stabbed outside the home located at 6807 Elaine Street Northwest when she was walking to her car around 11 PM.
Isom was reportedly stabbed by one of the clients who lived in the home, who had a had a high-functioning developmental disability. Police think there could have been others involved.
We will provide more details on the incident when they are available.