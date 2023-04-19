Woman Finishes Boston Marathon After Catastrophic Brain Injury Last Fall

This woman was a day away from being taken off life support last November…and she just did something amazing this weekend.

Rachel Foster just completed the Boston Marathon in 5:44:46. https://t.co/Z1kcfYFSJj — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) April 17, 2023

Rachel Foster is a restaurant owner in Oklahoma who nearly died from a ‘catastrophic brain injury’ after an electric scooter accident in November last year. That means she really had no way of surviving or coming back from that. But she woke up ONE DAY before they were going to take her off life support, surprising all doctors & and her family and friends! She continued to recover after another surgery in Atlanta and started running again. She also had 17 broken bones which makes it even more amazing that she just finished the Boston Marathon in 5 hours, 44 minutes 46 seconds!

It happened to be the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing as victims were honored.