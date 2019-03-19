A Texas woman is going to be changing diapers and preparing bottles for quite a while after giving birth to 6 babies.
The most interesting part of the births was that it was all done within a 9-minute time span on Friday.
The babies are in stable condition and will be cared for at the local hospital.
Yahoo says the odds of having sextuplets are 1 in 4.7 billion.
Woman Gives Birth to 6 Babies in Just 9 Minutes
