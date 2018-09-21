Woman Had to Appear in Court for Grounding Daughter
By Sarah Peters
|
Sep 21, 2018 @ 7:21 AM

Jodie May, from Michigan, couldn’t believe it when she had to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of larceny. The charge came about because she had grounded her 15-year-old daughter from her iPhone. The girl got in trouble at school, so Jodie took her phone away. May’s ex-husband called police, claimed he owned the phone, and by taking it away from their daughter May had committed a crime.

It came out that the ex-husband did not own the phone; the girl did. The charges against May were dropped.

