Woman Had to Appear in Court for Grounding Daughter

Jodie May, from Michigan, couldn’t believe it when she had to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of larceny. The charge came about because she had grounded her 15-year-old daughter from her iPhone. The girl got in trouble at school, so Jodie took her phone away. May’s ex-husband called police, claimed he owned the phone, and by taking it away from their daughter May had committed a crime.

It came out that the ex-husband did not own the phone; the girl did. The charges against May were dropped.