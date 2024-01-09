Woman Is Rescued Five Days After Plunging Off A Cliff

A woman was rescued by some hikers on Sunday after falling 200 feet. Her Ford Ranger pickup veered off a cliff near Mount Baldy in Southern California, known to be a dangerous area, after she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The hikers who found her say she told them she drove off the cliff on Wednesday, but couldn’t climb out of the thick brush. And no cell service to call for help. The hikers were able to get her help and she’s in stable condition in the hospital.

“She’s pretty lucky,” Fire Department Captain Ian Thrall said.