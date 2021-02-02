Woman Lets Five-Year-Old Daughter Shave Her Head
A mom of a 5 year old and 3 year old believes in letting her children have agency and independence over their bodies. She lets her 3 year old son wear dresses if he wants. She let her 5 year old daughter shave her hair off. If they don’t want to hug or be affectionate she does not force them.
Her mom hates this and says she is setting herself up for the kids to be bullied in school. How much independence to make decisions do you think children this young should have?