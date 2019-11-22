Woman Loses Wedding Ring on Beach and Reaches Out to Stranger to Find It
A woman from Colorado was on a Make a Wish trip to Disney World with her step-daughter. They went to Cocoa Beach for a day. She took her wedding ring off to apply sunscreen and when she reached to put the ring back on she couldn’t find it. She frantically dug in the sand and searched through everything they had but didn’t find it. She was absolutely heartbroken.
When she returned to Colorado she posted the story on Facebook and got connected with a man who is a member of the ‘Ring Finders’ group. He took his metal detector out to the beach but didn’t hold out a lot of hope because it was a busy stretch of beach and it was a week after she had lost the ring. He spent 4 hours searching and finally found it! He has sent it back to the woman who is in total disbelief but is celebrating the ring will be back on her finger soon!