Woman Receives Nasty Letter About “Christmas Dragons,” So She Takes Action

The holidays bring out the best in some, and the worst in others. Diana Rowland took to Twitter to share the saga surrounding her “Christmas dragons.” For Halloween, Rowland sets up inflatable dragons. This year, she decided to keep them up, but put Christmas hats, halos, and other accessories on them. But one of her neighbors became very upset by her non-traditional Christmas display. One of her neighbors sent her an anonymous letter, which she posted to Twitter:

Our dragon holiday display got fan mail! (And apparently the "true meaning of Christmas" involves judgmental bullshit?) 😂 pic.twitter.com/7NLZKkEW2x — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 15, 2018

Well, Diana wasn’t going to let this Grinch ruin her Christmas. So, she did what any promising “mother of dragons” woman would do. She bought more dragons.