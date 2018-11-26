Woman Reunited With Childhood Holiday ‘Best Friend’ After Social Media Appeal Shared by Thousands

This is your feel good story of the day.

Brianna Cry of Mississippi took to Twitter to find her best friend. The two girls met on a dinner cruise when they were 12 years and said they would be besties.

Brianna posted a photo of the two girls and wrote on Twitter, Hey Twitter I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically best friends for the night. I need your help to help me find my best friend.

She went to bed and 12 hours later the girls were reunited via Twitter. Her bestie responded, heard you were looking for me?

One lives in California and one attends college in Virginia so no word yet on whether the ladies will meet up.

Here is the pic Cry used to find her childhood bestie!

Have you used social media to find someone? For homework? For a project? How successful were you?