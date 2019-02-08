Woman Robs Massillon Bank

(WHBC) – A woman robbed a bank in Massillon on Friday morning.

Police say the woman entered the PNC Bank at 438 Lake Avenue NE just before 11 a.m. Friday and handed a teller a note demanding money.

The teller complied and the suspect fled the bank.

The suspect is described as a white female, standing about five feet five inches tall, heavier set with red hair.

She was wearing a black or blue and white plaid pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Massillon Police Detective Bureau Tip Line at 330-830-1735.