Woman Saves Neighbor’s Life After Checking on Her During Coronavirus Outbreak
We are urged to check in on our elderly family members and neighbors during this isolation due to the coronavirus. One woman in Indiana ended up saving one of her neighbor’s lives by doing just that!
Amy was going to the grocery store and asked several of her older neighbors if she could pick anything up for them. One of her neighbors, Jo, who is 89 years old, mentioned she wasn’t feeling well. When Amy came back Jo was feeling worse. So, despite social distancing, Amy brought the groceries in and stayed with her. When Jo started complaining about chest pains Amy immediately called 911 and got her to the hospital.
Jo was having a lethal heart attack. She immediately went into surgery and is now recovering thanks to Amy’s persistence and thoughtfulness.