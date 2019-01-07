Woman Sends 159K Texts To Man She Met On Dating Site
By Sarah Peters
Jan 7, 2019 @ 6:59 AM

 

I guess unlimited really is unlimited when it comes to cell phone messaging plans. A Phoenix woman sent 159,000 texts over the course of 10 months to a man she met on a dating site.
The Arizona Republic reports that Jacqueline Ades had only gone on one date with the unnamed man, and then started showing up at his home.
After he called the cops, Ades began to send threatening texts. One read, “I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones.”
Ades, who faces trial for stalking and criminal trespassing next month, was arrested in April 2018 for breaking into the man’s home while he was out of the country.
