Woman Sentenced in High School Student Death

A Sandy Township woman is going to prison for two-and-a-half years in the traffic death of a Sandy Valley High student and football player last summer: 22-year-old Dawn Motz was sentenced yesterday in Carroll County Common Pleas Court; she had pleaded no contest to an aggravated vehicular homicide charge… The victim was 15-year-old William Grogg, known as “Chipper; he was a passenger in a car that Motz was driving that went off Waynesburg Road and crashed last July;

