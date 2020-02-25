Woman Sentenced to Five Years in Prison For Disturbing Child Abuse Incident
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In perhaps one of the more disturbing stories you will hear this year, a 35 year old Canton woman was sentenced to five years in prison for a 2017 incident where she held her young son’s legs down, while her boyfriend rubbed peanut butter on the child’s gentles and allowed a dog to lick it off.
Rebecca Romy will have to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years after she is released from prison. She received the maximum sentence.
Romy’s boyfriend, 32 year old Chad Newman has been indicted on the same charges and is expected to be extradited to Ohio following the end of his one year prison sentence in Missouri for an unrelated crime.