Woman Sets Up GoFundMe For 71-Year-Old DoorDash Driver
21-year-old Annabel Stevens saw Ring video of an elderly gentleman struggling up her stairs to deliver her DoorDash order, and her heart broke for him.
She said, “If he was my grandpa, I wouldn’t want him to work like that.” She tipped him $30 on her $21 order… but wanted to do more.
Turns out his name is Kerry Judd, and he works TWO jobs…. DoorDash and as a security guard. So, she set up a GoFundMe and it was slow to start.
But once the video started getting viewed and shared, it’s gotten past $74,000! And the two recently went to dinner together!!