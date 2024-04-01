Woman Shares Video Of Dog Protecting Her During A Seizure

Source: YouTube

Jaime Simpson got over her embarrassment in showing her seizure to share the video using to raise awareness of how her dog, Echo, knew how to help.

She deals with Vascular Ehlers-Danlos, which is a genetic condition that causes dislocations in the body. When she convulses during seizures, she can dislocate her joints and her dog helps prevent that by getting on top of her. The World Health Organization says 70% of people with epilepsy can be seizure free with medication.

She wanted to share her experience to advocate for others dealing with epilepsy to share how to manage it.