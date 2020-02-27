Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Four Vehicle Accident in Front of Aultman Hospital
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a four vehicle accident this afternoon in front of Aultman hospital.
The accident occurred just before noon at West Tuscarawas Street and Clarendon AVE SW. The driver of one of the four vehicles involved had to be removed her car by the Canton Fire Department.
Canton Fire officials tell WHBC News that the woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. No others involved suffered injuries. Officials are still investigating how the crash occurred.
The portion of West Tuscarawas Street between Bedford and Dartmouth avenues SW was closed for a few hours this afternoon due to cleanup and the investigation.
Below is a video of our live coverage from the scene earlier this afternoon.