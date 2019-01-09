Hogwarts might have to make room for pets after news of this fantastic dog gets out. A woman trained her dog, Remus, using Harry Potter spells. Armed with a wand and some snacks YouTuber Brizzy Voices posted videos of her pooch Remus in action. A command of “Confundus” showed him spin around in circles while a command of “Immobulus” meant to stay. Remus responds to over 10 different “spells.” What cool pet tricks can your animals do?
Woman Trained Her Dog Using Harry Potter Spells
By Sarah Peters
Jan 9, 2019 @ 5:46 AM