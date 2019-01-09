Woman Trained Her Dog Using Harry Potter Spells

Hogwarts might have to make room for pets after news of this fantastic dog gets out. A woman trained her dog, Remus, using Harry Potter spells. Armed with a wand and some snacks YouTuber Brizzy Voices posted videos of her pooch Remus in action. A command of “Confundus” showed him spin around in circles while a command of “Immobulus” meant to stay. Remus responds to over 10 different “spells.” What cool pet tricks can your animals do?