Woman Uses Christmas Card To Find Love

Well this is clever!

Julia McClellan lives in Minnesota and has been striking out on dating apps like Hinge and Bumble, so she came up with another idea. She figured her Christmas card would end up on her family and friends’ fridges, and might get seen by a single guy between 25 and 35! She’s 27 and doesn’t really have a type, so she thought why not give this a shot?

So this year she included a picture of her and her beloved dog, and a special message that included her contact info! She also posted about it on TikTok and the local news did a story, so we’ll see what kind of messages she gets! Maybe she’ll start the new year with a boyfriend!