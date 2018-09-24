Woman Who Saved Pets Could Face Charges

Tammie Hedges, founder of Crazy’s Claws N Paws, was in the process of opening up an emergency shelter to help pets that were left behind or stranded by people as they were evacuating the area from hurricane Florence. While they were in the process of registering the shelter, and making it legal, officials showed up at the property. Officials gave Hedges a choice; turn over all 17 cats and 10 dogs now, or be arrested on site. Hedges immediately gave officials custody of all animals, but she was still arrested. Hedges was charged with running an illegal rescue operation, and 12 misdemeanor counts of practicing veterinary medicine without a license. The medicine she was practicing was giving animals antibiotic medicine, ointments, and trying to get them pain medication.

Hedges was later released on a $10,000 bond. She will appear in court October 17th.