Woman Who Was Clawed by Jaguar Now Blames Zoo
By Sarah
|
Mar 13, 2019 @ 5:44 AM

A woman in Arizona who made headlines when she was clawed by a jaguar at a zoo whil trying to take a selfie is now blaming the zoo.
She suffered lacerations on her arm.
Leanne, (last name not released) said the black jaguar was up against the fence and we happened to be walking by and we said, hey, let’s get some good pictures.
She admits she was wrong for leaning over the barrier but said that the zoo should look into moving their fence back.
The fence is a 3-foot barrier

