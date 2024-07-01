Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Women dominate the ‘Billboard’ album chart for the first time since 2019

July 1, 2024 3:30PM EDT
 Pop girlies of the world, unite and take over: For the first time in nearly five years, six female artists are in the top 10 on the Billboard album chart.

Taylor Swift holds the #1 spot with The Tortured Poets Department, followed by Gracie AbramsThe Secret of Us at #2, Billie Eilish‘s Hit Me Hard and Soft at #4, Chappell Roan‘s Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at #6, Ariana Grande‘s eternal sunshine at #8 and Charli XCX‘s Brat at #9. 

Now, it’s worth noting that in January there were six albums by women in the top 10, but three of them were by Taylor. So the current top 10 is notable because we’re talking about six different female artists. The last time there were albums by at least six different women — or acts led by women — in the top 10 was in 2019. 

In January the albums came from Taylor, with Lover; Melanie Martinez, with K-12; Billie, with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?; Lana Del Rey with Norman F****** RockwellLizzo with Cuz I Love You; and the female band The Highwomen, with their self-titled album.

