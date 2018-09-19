Women Over 40 Give Advice to their 20-Something Selves

We all wish we could tell our younger selves to relax, not take things so seriously, and remind ourselves of what is really important. Nyasha Junior, a writer and professor, asked on Twitter for women to share advice on what they wish they could tell their younger selves.

This is a quick list of the top replies:

-He/She is not worth it. Relationships come and go. People shouldn’t put so much stock on finding “the One.” Don’t get caught up in the drama. If someone is not making you feel appreciated or is treating you badly, kick them to the curb.

-Careers matter! Don’t feel hesitant about standing up for yourself! Be proud of your accomplishments and acknowledge them! And, make sure to start saving money now!

-Have fun! Life gets more complicated the older you get. Take advantage of your youth to travel and broaden your horizons!

-Take care of yourself! If you don’t treat your body well, you will pay for it later. Exercise, eat healthy, and practice self-care habits so that way you won’t regret what you have put your body through when you are older!

-Trust yourself. While everyone grows and changes, you will still essentially be the same person when you are 40. So trust yourself. Listen to yourself.