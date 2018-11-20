Women Sue ‘Pipeline Slide’ After Using When It Was Closed

There were 2 women who went to a friend’s wedding in Myrtle Beach. After the wedding they decided to go to Broadway on the Beach. Everything at Broadway on the Beach was closed, including the Pipeline Slide. Regardless, they decided to go down the slide and ended up with broken bones. So they are now suing. They are saying that even though it was closed it wasn’t secured and no employees were there to tell them the slide needed to be sprayed with water and they needed to go down the slide on a burlap sack. Maybe they shouldn’t have gone down the slide WHEN IT WAS CLOSED! Where is the common sense?? I hope that the court throws this lawsuit out.