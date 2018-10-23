Wonder Woman 2 Pushed Back, and Title

Wonder Woman 2, who’s title has been revealed to be Wonder Woman 1984, has had it’s release date pushed back. Instead of opening next year on November 1st, it has been pushed to June 5th, 2020.

Not much has been revealed about the plot for the next installment of our beloved female heroine, with set secrets being kept closely guarded. But that doesn’t mean we haven’t received a little bit of a taste for things to come. Some set photos have been released, including ones that feature Chris Pines in the photo. That has had fans scratching heads since his character, Steve Trevor, died at the end of the first movie.