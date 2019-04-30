Woodstock 50 Officially Cancelled
By Sarah
|
Apr 30, 2019 @ 5:43 AM

It’s been rumored for weeks, but now it’s official – the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival has been cancelled.
On Monday the promoters officially announced the ‘difficult’ decision, citing issues with permits, financing, and safety.
The three-day festival in Watkins Glen, New York had already booked acts like Jay-Z, The Killers, and Imagine Dragons, along with original Woodstock performers like Dead and Co, Sanatana, and John Fogerty.
Are you disappointed that there won’t be an official 50th anniversary Woodstock? Why do Woodstock anniversaries always seem to be snakebit?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Burger King Taking “Impossible Whopper” Nationwide Giordano’s, Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza, Coming to Canton Fix Your TV and Rewatch Game of Thrones’ Latest Episode At What Age Should You Buy “Grown Up” Furniture? Thanos Does Damage On Google Daniel Craig Talks About the Last Bond Movie
Comments