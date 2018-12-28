Woodstock Anniversary Festival Announced

After months of speculation, it’s finally official: A festival celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is on.

Like the legendary event, the concert will be held in Bethel, New York, and will span a few days, August 16 – 18, 2019. Only this time around, organizers have selected a decidedly more cumbersome name: “Bethel Woods Music And Culture Festival: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary at the Historic Site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival.”

An announcement released Thursday reveals the festival is expected to include exhibits, a Woodstock museum, presentations by leading futurists and retro-tech experts and, of course, “performances from prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.” Exactly who those artists will be remains up in the air.

Which acts would you like to see at the Woodstock anniversary festival? Do you think it can recapture the spirit of the original event?