Wooster Woman Sentenced for Role in 2019 Canton Home Invasion, Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – She decided not to testify in a murder case she was also charged in.
That decision may have netted her more prison time on Tuesday.
29-year-old Joi Griffith of Wooster could do as many as 12 years on a complicity to aggravated robbery charge.
Griffith failed to testify about her role in the Second Street NW home invasion in the summer of 2019 where 24-year-old Nicolas Hug was shot dead by the homeowner.
She was to testify against Ryan Maske, the other alleged robber who was acquitted.