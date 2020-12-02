      Weather Alert

Wooster Woman Sentenced for Role in 2019 Canton Home Invasion, Killing

Dec 2, 2020 @ 4:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – She decided not to testify in a murder case she was also charged in.

That decision may have netted her more prison time on Tuesday.

29-year-old Joi Griffith of Wooster could do as many as 12 years on a complicity to aggravated robbery charge.

Griffith failed to testify about her role in the Second Street NW home invasion in the summer of 2019 where 24-year-old Nicolas Hug was shot dead by the homeowner.

She was to testify against Ryan Maske, the other alleged robber who was acquitted.

