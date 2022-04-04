Work on Several Summer Road Construction Projects Begins Monday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The orange barrels are rolling back out.
This, as the month of April brings along new ODOT road projects or a return to existing ones.
As for some of that return work, the contractor is back out on Route 30 in Canton, Massillon, and Perry Township, rehabbing some bridges starting Monday.
Watch for lane closures.
Same goes for Route 62 between Market Avenue N and Harrisburg in Plain Township, as the roadway relocation project gets into high gear.
And we’ll see signs of some of the new projects as soon as Monday, with lane restrictions on West Tusc at Perry Drive for initial drainage work.
An intersection improvement there will tie into the county’s widening of Perry Drive.
And look for lane closures at Fulton Drive and Dressler in Jackson Township with a new intersection improvement project.
ODOT will be filling us in later this week on 20 different road projects either getting underway, continuing or wrapping up in Stark County…