World Wide Web Creator Celebrates 30 Years of the World Wide Web

Today is the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web and its creator Tim Berners-Lee has some thoughts about his creation and where the technology is headed in the future.

Berners-Lee now is trying to decipher whether or not the web is a force of good, but he also feels that things can change for the better over the next 30 years of the web.

“If we give up on building a better web now, then the web will not have failed us. We will have failed the web.” Berners-Lee said.

According to Berners-Lee, the web needs to rediscover what made it so popular and grow in that.

Did it surprise you that the World Wide Web is 30 years old? How do you think that the World Wide Web can grow? What is your problem with the World Wide Web?