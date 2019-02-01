Would You Go Vegan For Beyonce Tickets?

Recently, the “Put a Ring on It” singer posted on Instagram promoting The Greenprint Project. A diet book released by her personal trainer that encourages plant-based diets and their impact on the environment.

Along with a link to the new book, Beyonce challenges followers to go vegan for a chance to win Jay Z and/or Beyonce tickets for an entire lifetime! 30 years to be exact, but even that is enough.

Would you go vegan for lifetime Beyonce concert tickets? What would it take for you to try the diet?