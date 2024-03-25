Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Would You Try Speed Dating In A Freezing Tub?

March 25, 2024 1:00PM EDT
Short answer…NOPE.

But some singles in California are stripping down to a bikini and taking the plunge thanks to a company called Ice Pass LA.  More than 100 people showed up to answer pre-written questions. The pairs were chosen at random, and if sparks flew during the three minutes in the freezing water, then the couple could warm up in a sauna. Ice Pass CEO Aryan Davani says ice bath dates may set the stage for a real relationship.

