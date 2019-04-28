Wyatt Wins Wet Hall Of Fame Marathon

(WHBC) – Thousands of runners took to the streets for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon on Sunday morning.

The first runner to cross the finish line at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was Verrelle Wyatt, of Stow.

WHBC’s Kenny Roda caught up with him afterwards and asked what it means to him to win the marathon.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing when you know the director personally, Jim Chaney was one of my coaches in high school at Copley, so it’s an honor to be able to come back years later and still be running.”

Wyatt’s time was 2:28:04, a pace of 5:40.

He told Kenny that the cool, wet weather helped him run a faster pace because he didn’t have to worry about cramping.

Coming in 2nd place was Eric Riesterer, of Akron, with a time of 2:45:54.

In third was Canton’s Taylor Sowers with a time of 2:55:09.

Watch Kenny’s interview with Wyatt below, and click here for the full list of results.