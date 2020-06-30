      Weather Alert

‘X-Men’ Movies Coming to Disney Plus

Jun 30, 2020 @ 6:15am

Get ready X-Men fans, all the X-men movies will be making their way to Disney Plus.  The films join the streaming service as part of Disney’s “Summer Movie Nights” programming and will feature a new movie every Friday all through the summer.

The first film, X-Men: Days of Future Past, will debut on the streaming service July 10.  X-Men: Apocalypse will follow, with the original X-Men film and The Wolverine rounding out the summer.

If you want to see the rest of the X-Men films you’re going to have to wait.  What was your favorite X-Men film?

