“X-Men” Series gets revival for 2023 on Disney+

Nov 15, 2021 @ 7:13am

For years, there have been talks about an “X-Men” series revival because of the classic show’s strong and passionate fan base.

During Disney+ Day, Disney announced that “X-Men: The Animated Series Revival” will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

X-Men ’97 will pick up from where the original series ended in September 1997.

Most of the original cast members will be a part of the revival.

Last year, Larry Houston said, “Whatever they wanted to do if we had all the original team,” he continued. “That’s what I would come out of retirement for.”

What other classic cartoon shows would you like to see a revival for?

