Xbox Live Coming to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch

Gamers you have a reason to game even more after Microsoft has announced that Xbox Live is expanding to other platforms like iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’re wondering why Nintendo and Xbox have decided to come together for this it’s simple it’s been lucrative for the companies since they did the same thing with Minecraft.

The only platform won’t be available on is PlayStation which is understandable.

