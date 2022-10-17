Yanks Beat Guards, Force Game 5

Harrison Bader’s 2-run homer and Gerrit Cole’s mastery of the Guardians lifted the Yankees to a 4-2 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the ALDS to force a Game 5 Monday night in New York.

Bader’s blast in the third inning gave the Yanks a 3-0 lead and that was more than enough for Cole to work with as he went 7 innings and giving up just 2 runs in beating the Guardians for the second time this series, and for the fourth time this year.

Cal Quantrill lasted only 5 innings and took the loss, his second in the ALDS, both to Cole.

The only runs Terry Francona’s squad could muster, a Jose Ramirez rbi single in the third and a Josh Naylor solo homer in the fourth.

The decisive Game 5 in this series will be played Monday night in the Bronx.

Aaron Civale will start for Cleveland, while New York counters with Jameson Taillon. First pitch on News-Talk 1480 WHBC is set for 7:37pm.

The winner moves on to play the Astros in the best-of-seven ALCS starting Wednesday night in Houston.