Year Ends In Akron With 2 Homicides, Young Child Also Shot
January 2, 2023 6:21AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of homicides to end the year in Akron.
Saturday evening, a 38-year-old woman was shot dead in an apartment on Brittain Road.
A 5-year-old girl suffered injuries in the same incident.
Her injuries are not considered life threatening.
And a 35-year-old man was found unresponsive outside a house on Louisiana Avenue.
Akron police say he had been shot inside the house.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests in either shooting.