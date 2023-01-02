Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Year Ends In Akron With 2 Homicides, Young Child Also Shot

January 2, 2023 6:21AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of homicides to end the year in Akron.

Saturday evening, a 38-year-old woman was shot dead in an apartment on Brittain Road.

A 5-year-old girl suffered injuries in the same incident.

Her injuries are not considered life threatening.

And a 35-year-old man was found unresponsive outside a house on Louisiana Avenue.

Akron police say he had been shot inside the house.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests in either shooting.

