Yes, Elon Musk And Grimes’ Child Has An Unusual Name
When Elon Musk tweeted about the birth of his son with Grimes, and then mentioned the name, people did a double-take. The baby’s name is X Æ A-12. What does that mean? Grimes broke it all down for us in a tweet. She wrote, “X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence),. A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” But wait, there’s more! Grimes also said the A represents “Archangel,” which is her favorite song and the 12 is the Chinese Zodiac sign for a rat. 2020 is the year of the rat. Ok, then.